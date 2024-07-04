The iconic 1968 Nyetimber Routemaster Bus has docked on the Savoy Court at The Savoy Hotel ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Throughout July and August, Nyetimber, the Official Sparkling Wine of Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will be celebrating the pinnacle of British sporting excellence, with its Limited-edition Team GB Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage being poured at iconic UK restaurants and hotels including The Savoy Hotel.

Exclusive ticketed paired tastings aboard the iconic bus will be available on the following dates when you can join the Nyetimber team on the upper deck of the Nyetimber Bus for a 1 hour of wine tasting (including Nyetimber Classic Cuvee, Rose Multi-Vintage, and Cuvee Cherie Multi Vintage) accompanied by a mini afternoon tea, comprising of three pastries (two savoury and one sweet).

Friday 26th July 2024: 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm

Saturday 27th July 2024: 12 pm, 1:30 pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm



The Afternoon Tea Offering includes:

Savoury

Green Peas & Broad Bean Tartlet, Onion Chutney, Tomato Water

Scottish Balik Salmon, Oscietre Caviar, Gold leaf

Sweet

Strawberry & Elderflower Tartlet, Tahitian Vanilla custard (including a Team GB logo)

The tickets are priced at £60 per adult and are available on the Nyetimber website.

The Savoy will also offer a Nyetimber celebration-themed afternoon tea in its Thames Foyer (outside the ticketed event) from Monday 22nd July to 18th August.

Additionally, this summer Nyetimber’s Team GB Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage can also be enjoyed at Gravetye Manor in Sussex, The Biltmore Hotel, Mayfair, and the German Gymnasium in King’s Cross, a location renowned for its historic links to the first national Wenlock Olympian Games in 1866.

