The Thursday Murder Club, the film adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling debut murder mystery novel, is arriving on Netflix this week.

The movie is directed by legendary filmmaker Chris Columbus, best known for making the first two entries in the Harry Potter and Home Alone franchises.

Its story follows four retirees, played by Oscar-winners Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) and Helen Mirren (The Queen), as well as Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and former 007 Pierce Brosnan. The group solves cold cases in their spare time at their elegant retirement home in the English countryside.

Their crime-solving pastime eventually becomes a real-life whodunit, however. This is when a murder lands on their doorstep.

The Thursday Murder Club novel was written by Osman, who is also well-known for being the creator and co-presenter of the hit quiz show Pointless.

Published in 2020, it quickly became a huge hit. Not only did The Guardian call the novel “the fastest-selling adult crime debut since records began”, but it went on to spawn several sequel books.

A fifth entry in the mystery series is planned for release in 2025.

Given the glowing reception to The Thursday Murder Club novel, it is no surprise that the film adaptation attracted such big names both on camera and off.

Also part of the cast for the screen version is Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), David Tennant (Broadchurch), Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses), Naomi Ackie (Mickey 17), Richard E. Grant (Whitnail and I) and Tom Ellis (Lucifer).

The reviews also appear to be strong for The Thursday Murder Club movie. Days ahead of its release, the film currently holds an impressive 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read a sample of some of these positive reviews below:

AV Club: “It’s Mirren who elevates the film beyond the syrupier impulses of other elder statesmen comedies like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel or Book Club. In her hands, Elizabeth is a whipsmart, determined protagonist worth rooting for.”

Collider: “It’s Only Murders in the Building meets Book Club in all the best ways, and Netflix should go ahead and greenlight the next four novels to be adapted as quickly as possible.”

Flickering Myth: “A rare film with dignity for its elderly characters and not out to make them walking punchlines, it is a joy watching this charming ensemble solve a mystery while having fun.”

Mashable: “The Thursday Murder Club is a sensationally funny, warm, and smart crime-comedy with a crackling ensemble.”

Paste Magazine: “The Thursday Murder Club’s familiar pieces are expertly stitched together into a whole that feels both complete and satisfying, bolstered by a cast that’s clearly having too much fun together to take anything all that seriously.”

Shadows on the Wall: “Warm and cosy, this thoroughly British mystery comedy has sparky pension-age characters who continually do and say hilarious things as they unravel a series of murders.”

The Thursday Murder Club lands on Netflix on Thursday, 28 August. It is also currently available to watch in select cinemas in the UK.