The Heritage Open Days festival takes place from 12 to 21 September, offering visitors complimentary access to historical sites such as museums, music halls, churches, mandirs and stately homes, and while it is a national festival there are unsurprisingly some great things to see in our very own London.

The 2025 festival is themed around the idea of “architecture”, which has been interpreted by each organisation taking part and many of the opportunities are exclusively available during the open days.

While every activity is free, some tickets do, however, need to be confirmed ahead of visiting. To discover what is on in your area and details of booking, head to the Heritage Open Days website.

Do take a look at the full list on the website, and here are some that we think are worth trying:

Bank of England Architecture Tours

Explore 300 years of the Bank of England’s architectural history as part of our free walking tours. We will explore how the Bank of England building changed over the years from its beginning in 1694 to its current building in Threadneedle Street.

The free tour will take you outside the Bank’s first premises in Mercer’s Hall in Cheapside and Grocer’s Hall in Princes Street. Then marvel at the classical façade of the Bank’s current building which has changed many times over the years. Hear about the different architects who helped create one of the most iconic buildings in the City of London, including Sir John Soane who designed the curtain wall surrounding the 3.25 acre site today.

Continue the tour inside the Bank of England Museum where you can see the reconstruction of the old Stock Office – a late 1700s banking hall designed by Soane. Learn how the classical style masks the security features which protect the Bank.

After the tour, feel free to wander inside the museum to find out more about the history of the

Tours will consist of 45 minutes of walking around the City of London, and 15 minutes in the Museum. Tours are free, but booking is essential.

In the Heart of Spitalfields: 13 Princelet Street

Multiple dates available In person Pre-booking preferred

Open rarely to the public, The Landmark Trust’s Princelet Street is usually occupied by holiday guests. This spacious house, sensitively restored still reflects its 18th-century roots in a vibrant and ever-changing East London.

13 Princelet Street is typical of the speculative housing that sprang up in Spitalfields in the 18th century. In 1984, it was bought by Peter Lerwill who offered the building to the Landmark Trust as a bequest. The house was a wreck when it was found. Together with architect Julian Harrap, a careful 3 year restoration programme followed: Roof and ceilings were replaced, new wiring, central heating and windows.

The work was done as conservatively as possible; the joinery in particular retains its patina. A succession of Landmarkers now share the experience of this extraordinary part of London.

Following a steady decline in the 19th century, in 1976 the historic core of Spitalfields was designated a Conservation Area and the process of regeneration began. The street held some of the most prosperous houses in the area, home to master weavers and wealthy merchants.

13 Princelet Street will be open between 10am-4pm on both days for self-guided visits. Information about the history will be available.

Lyceum Open Day Tours

21 Wellington Street, London, Greater London, WC2E 7RQ

15 Sep 2025 In person Pre-booking required

Get the chance to explore the historic Lyceum Theatre on a guided tour! The building has hosted a variety of entertainment, including the first London Exhibition of waxworks by Madame Tussauds, served as the English Opera House, and hosted many musical acts such as Bob Marley and The Clash. After a fire, the house was rebuilt and reopened on 14 July 1834 to a design by Samual Beazley, built in partnership with Peto & Gissell. From 1871 to 1902, Henry Irving performed at the theatre in several acts, especially in Shakespeare productions, usually starring opposite Ellen Terry. In 1904, the theatre was almost completely rebuilt and richly ornamented in Rococo style by Bertie Crewe. During your visit, you will be able to view these beautiful interiors of the venue with one of our expert guides, along with some of our multi-functional spaces for hire.

Two Temple Place – Open House

2 Temple Place, London, Greater London, WC2R 3BD

14th and 21st September. Pre-booking not required.

Commissioned and built for William Waldorf Astor in the 1890s, Two Temple Place is an extraordinary feat of architecture and craftsmanship. The fantastical and opulent interior reflects Astor’s life through his interests of literature, history and modern technologies as well as showcasing remarkable craftsmanship and architectural design.

During the opening, our friendly volunteer gallery stewards will be on hand to answer any questions and tell you about the building’s craftsmanship & history!

Our interactive family trails will also be available to help our younger visitors explore the stories and find the characters carved into the buildings walls. There will be an Art Cart with self-led crafts, drawing, and colouring, for visitors of all ages.

Royal Society of Arts Open House

8 John Adam Street, London, Greater London, WC2N 6EZ

14 Sep 2025 – In person – Pre-booking not required

For Heritage Open Day and Open House 2025, the Royal Society of Arts is opening its doors to the public. This is a unique opportunity to come see the RSA’s historical House designed by the Adam brothers in the 1770s, and to partake in a series of exciting activities, including archival displays, tours, artist talks, family-friendly activities and more!

An architectural gem designed as part of the Adelphi complex, the RSA House boasts incredible historical rooms and murals, including some of the iconic Adam features, fireplaces and staircases. The Great Room showcases James Barry’s series of paintings started in 1777 and completed in 1801, alongside portraits painted by Thomas Gainsborough and Joshua Reynolds.

The House is a wealth of history and anecdotes, having welcomed, as part of its Society, fellows such as Charles Dickens, Karl Marx, Benjamin Franklin, and more recently Judi Dench and David Attenborough. Come hear more about the RSA’s colourful history, our current Fellowship offers, grab some drinks at our Coffeehouse and Muse bar while exploring the Society’s beautiful architecture, artwork and archive.

The RSA will be open from 11am to 4pm, with a series of activities, including: Tours on the hour (11am-3pm), family-friendly mural painting activities, archival displays, art exhibitions and talks.

Heritage Open Days Festival

