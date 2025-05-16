Netflix has just added High Plains Drifter, the classic 1973 Western directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

In the movie, Eastwood plays a gunslinging drifter with no name who wanders into the small Old West town of Lago.

At first, he is met with incredulity and disapproval by the townspeople, but once he shows his skills with a pistol, the locals realise he may be able to help them fend off a band of criminals who have been terrorising the town.

“He agrees to help the townspeople, but does so with his own secret agenda,” the plot synopsis adds.

High Plains Drifter is the first Western that Eastwood both directed and starred in.

As such, you can feel him applying everything he learned working with incredible filmmakers Sergio Leone (on the legendary Dollars trilogy) and Don Siegel (on The Beguiled and Two Mules for Sister Sara) to his own directorial effort.

This is as he puts his own unique twist on the genre.

High Plains Drifter is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now.

