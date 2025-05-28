The first three seasons of Channel Zero, one of the best horror shows of the past 10 years, have been made available to stream on Prime Video.

Created by Nick Antosca (Brand New Cherry Flavor, Candy), the anthology series tells a different story inspired by a popular creepypasta in each of its six-episode seasons.

For instance, the first season, ‘Candle Cove’, is based on Kris Straub’s online horror story of the same name. It follows a man (Paul Schneider, Parks and Recreation) who becomes obsessed with a mysterious children’s television program he enjoyed as a child.

Meanwhile, the second season, ‘The No-End House’, is adapted from Brian Russell’s creepypasta of the same name. This centres upon a group of teens (led by Amy Forsyth, CODA), who visit a pop-up haunted house attraction only to discover true horror within.

Channel Zero ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2018 on the Syfy Channel. It earned rave reviews, as well as a small but devoted fan base.

The show was acclaimed for its consistently haunting atmosphere, its nightmarish imagery, its metaphorical storytelling and its terrific acting.

Regarding the latter, Channel Zero often attracted some well-known stars, including Aisha Dee (Apple Cider Vinegar), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jess Salgueiro (The Boys), John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac) and Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner).

On top of this, Arkasha Stevenson (who made the brilliant The First Omen) helmed the entirety of season three, titled ‘Butcher’s Block’.

This is adapted from Kerry Hammond’s story ‘Search and Rescue Woods’ and follows two sisters (Holland Roden and Olivia Luccardi) who move to a new city and discover a mystery involving strange out-of-place staircases.

Holding an average score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, Channel Zero is ripe for discovery. Plus, its six-episode seasons – with each episode only around 45 minutes long – make for a perfect binge-watch.

How to watch Channel Zero

The first three seasons of Channel Zero are streaming in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.

