John Simpson has described extracts from a new book on Boris Johnson’s administration as “deeply shocking”.

Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell’s new publication, ‘Johnson at 10: The Inside Story’, documents how one of the most colourful politicians this country has known navigated a number of crises that will define its place in the world for decades to come.

Kicking off with the controversial prorogation of Parliament and his historic landslide election victory, the book charts Johnson’s short time as PM through the eyes of those who were around him at the time.

Extracts released ahead of the release date show how the former PM fell out with his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings after growing tired of being treated like a “young and inexperienced king” who needed to be kept in order, Michael Gove revealed.

I’ve reported on every British PM since the 1960s. The extracts from Seldon & Newell’s forthcoming book ‘Johnson at 10: The Inside Story’ seem to show a deeply shocking state of affairs in Downing St, far more chaotic & ineffective than under any of Johnson’s modern predecessors. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) April 23, 2023

The levelling up secretary, who is close to Cummings and was a figurehead of the Vote Leave campaign beside Johnson, said the pair fell out soon after the 2019 election because Johnson no longer wanted to be treated “as a tempestuous thoroughbred, with a strong whip and bridle to keep him in order”.

The book states that Johnson described his then-fiancee Carrie as “mad and crazy” as he used her as an excuse to avoid confrontations.

Ed Lister, Johnson’s longtime adviser, said: “He thrives on chaos. They were all his decisions.”

It also argues that Cummings increasingly cut Johnson out of the decision-making process in his own government, telling officials and ministers: “Don’t tell the PM” or “Oh, don’t bother him with this”.

The book claims it eventually led to the extraordinary outburst from Johnson: “I am meant to be in control. I am the führer. I’m the king who takes the decisions.”

Johnson at 10: The Inside Story will be published on 4th May 2023.

