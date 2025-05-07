The Bombing of Pan Am 103, a new BBC drama from the producers of Line of Duty with one of the stars of Suits, has been given a first trailer and a release date.

Comprising six episodes, the series is based on the true story of the Lockerbie bombing, the worst ever terror attack on British soil and the first major act of terrorism against US citizens.

On 21 December 1988, flight Pan Am 103 was en route from Heathrow to JFK when a bomb exploded in its hold over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie. It killed 270 people, including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans.

The show will follow the quest to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice. The full plot synopsis from the BBC reads:

“The series follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones. “From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta, to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the forthcoming new trial in the US. “The Bombing of Pan Am 103 also highlights the human impact on the investigators, the families and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world.”

Made by World Productions (Line of Duty, Bodyguard, Vigil), The Bombing of Pan Am 103 comes from acclaimed novelist Jonathan Lee (The Great Mistake, High Dive) and filmmaker Adam Morane-Griffiths.

The latter developed the project, with the BBC stating that his “research includes extensive interviews with Scottish police officers and representatives from United States investigative agencies, many of whom have never previously shared their stories”.

“Producers and writers also spoke to many of the families and loved ones of the victims,” the broadcaster added.

The cast for the show includes Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Douglas Hodge (Joker), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Kevin McKidd (Trainspotting), Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Parker Sawyer (Succession), Peter Mullan (Ozark) and Tony Curran (Calibre).

Filming took place in Scotland, Malta and Toronto, and the show has a soundtrack composed by the acclaimed Scottish rock band Mogwai (ZeroZeroZero).

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 begins on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Sunday, 18 May, with new episodes premiering at 9pm every Sunday and Monday for three weeks.

It will also be available on Netflix globally at a later date.

Check out the show’s first trailer below:

