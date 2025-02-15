The Gorge has just been released via Apple TV+.

Hailing from director Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone, Sinister), the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa) and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) as two highly-trained operatives appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge.

This is in order to protect the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within the abyss.

The two operatives bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy.

“When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late,” the plot synopsis adds.

Co-starring sci-fi action legend Sigourney Weaver (Alien) and Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London), the movie is already earning solid reviews from critics.

Many have praised its visuals, its score from Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the chemistry between its two leads and the film’s mix of action, horror, sci-fi and romance.

You can read some of these positive write-ups below:

Bloody Disgusting: “The sheer charisma of Taylor-Joy and Teller, combined with Derrickson’s flair for visuals and zippy action fun, ensures The Gorge delivers on its promise of a highly entertaining romance that refuses to colour within the genre lines.”

The Daily Beast: “With leads Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller generating considerable sparks, and violent set pieces that up the supernatural ante one out-there revelation at a time, the director’s latest proves a bonkers B-movie on a big-studio budget.”

Empire: “The spirit of the drive-in is strong in this trashy mash-up, though it’s best appreciated as an unlikely romance, where love and poetry somehow blossom amid heavy gunfire and monster rampages.”

IGN Movies: “Even when The Gorge disappears into generic run-and-shoot action, it benefits from the colourful confidence of Derrickson’s staging and a ’50s-inflected sci-fi score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.”

TheWrap: “An unexpectedly romantic movie coming from the Sinister and The Black Phone director, but it’s also a gnarly monster flick with memorable beasties galore.

The Gorge is available to stream now on Apple TV+.