Popular Amazon Prime hit The Boys has been forced to add a disclaimer to the start of its season four finale following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The gory show’s penultimate season finale was revealed to be ”Assassination Run” ahead of its release a few weeks ago, but now the title has been changed to read simply, “Season 4 Finale”.

A note posted ahead of the episode reads: “Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental”.

It comes following an assassination attempt on former president Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13/7).

Trump was bundled from the podium surrounded by the Secret Service just seconds after a bullet scraped his ear mid-speech.

A plot in the final episode of The Boys season four finale sees the show’s lead characters, led by Jack Quaid’s Hughie, attempting to block an assassination attempt on President-Elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver), orchestrated by villainous superhero Homelander (Antony Starr).

At the start of the episode, a disclaimer now reads: “Viewer discretion advised. This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional. Prime Video, Amazon, MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

Earlier this week, Channel 4 pulled an episode of The Simpsons that was due to repeat after the attempted assassination.

An episode titled “Lisa the Iconoclast” was due to air at 1pm on Sunday (14 July) – a day after the attack– as the network continued to run episodes from its seventh season. But the episode was abruptly replaced by another instalment from a later season.

