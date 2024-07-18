Donald Trump claimed he could have made Elon Musk “drop to his knees and beg” during his years as president in resurfaced comments.

The Tesla mogul is reported to be donating $45m a month to a Super Pac focused on electing the Republican in the upcoming election.

His motive for doing so is likely to revolve around subsidies and contracts for his companies and tax breaks on his personal fortune, which requires some serious cosying up to the man who is likely to become the next president.

In 2022, Musk and Trump were embroiled in a public spat after the X owner said it was “time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

Responding to the remarks on Truth Social, Trump said: “When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it.”

He also claimed Musk is on the line for $44 billion for something that’s “perhaps worthless” in reference to his purchase of Twitter, now X.

