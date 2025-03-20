You spent 19 years in the Army, serving as a Tank Commander. What were some of the highlights and lowlights of your time in service?

The best parts of the Army for me were always during operations. The high tempo and responsibility were empowering, and there’s something special about being part of something bigger than yourself, knowing others trust you with their lives. Kosovo 2001 was a major turning point. As the second-in-command, I learned leadership by observing senior commanders in high-stress situations. I saw how they held themselves and how they made decisions, and that shaped the soldier I wanted to be. A big highlight came in Kosovo 2005, when my team helped capture one of the most wanted men in the region, a notorious war criminal wanted by the U.N. for war crimes including murder and rape. We spent three days covertly observing him before calling in the capture, which was incredibly rewarding. The lowest point came in Afghanistan in 2010, when three of my soldiers were severely injured by an IED. I had lost friends before, but this time I was in charge. That’s when the weight of leadership really hit home. The responsibility to make the right decisions in such a moment was tough, and while I buried my emotions to keep moving forward, I still carry that moment with me. Thankfully, all three soldiers survived despite life-changing injuries.

When did you first start writing, and did you take notes or mentally record moments during your tours that later made their way into your stories?

I started writing a diary during my first tour of Afghanistan in 2010, a decision I can’t fully explain even now. Years later, after I left the Army, some of my colleagues wanted to read it. They had forgotten certain events, and someone mentioned I should turn it into a book. I didn’t feel ready for that; the material was too raw and personal. But that suggestion planted the seed. Over time, I realised I could use my experiences to write a story. I’ve always had a strong memory for recalling events, which helps in writing about them. While I changed the characters and settings, the emotional core of the events I write about comes from real experiences.

What made you decide to leave the Army, and did you know then that writing full-time was your calling, or did you consider other options, like becoming a private military contractor?

Leaving the Army was something I hadn’t planned. I always thought I’d serve for 22 years, but when voluntary redundancies came up, I saw it as an opportunity. At the time, I was tempted by private security offers in Iraq and Syria or maritime security work, but I decided I wanted something different. I’d met my wife just before my last Afghanistan tour, and she was opening a beauty salon. After leaving the forces, I jumped at the chance to help run the salon. Despite friends thinking it wouldn’t last, we made it work for seven years until Covid shut it down. The transition to civilian life was tough, especially with how differently civilians approach problems. In the military, there’s a “can do” attitude—get the job done. In civilian life, I had to learn tact and finesse. It took some time, but eventually, I found my way.

Your Operation Fools Mate series includes 24, 48, and Deadlock. Those books are clearly influenced by your military experiences. Can you share how those real-life moments shaped the characters and stories? And why did you choose to write under the name M.L. Baldwin?

The Operation Fools Mate series is heavily influenced by my real-life experiences. Some scenes in the books are based on actual events, although I’ve altered the details to make them fictional. When a friend read an early version of the book, he joked that the events seemed too extreme to be real. I had to tell him, “That really did happen to my troop in Afghanistan in 2010”. It’s that realism that resonates with readers. I wanted to capture the grit and authenticity of military life—how soldiers balance fear with humour, how they control their emotions in life-or-death situations, and how commanders must remain calm under pressure. A memorable analogy we used in the Army was comparing commanders to swans: serene above the surface, but paddling furiously underneath.

As for writing under the name M.L. Baldwin, I initially wanted to keep some distance between my military identity and my writing. It gave me the freedom to explore my stories without the expectation of my military background influencing how people perceived my work. It also allowed me to maintain privacy and separate my personal and professional life.

Your first book was meant to be a standalone, but it grew into a trilogy. What happened during the writing process that made you expand the story into a three-part series?

I began writing what I thought would be a standalone book, but as I kept writing, the story unfolded in ways I didn’t expect. What started as a short story quickly expanded to nearly 46 chapters. When I finished, my wife pointed out that it was far too long for one book. That’s when the idea of a trilogy came about, and that’s how the Operation Fools Mate series was born.

As a Tank Commander, you had a unique camaraderie with your fellow soldiers, built on trust and shared experiences. How did that bond influence the relationships between characters in your books?

The Operation Fools Mate series reflects the same camaraderie and trust I had with my soldiers in the military. In the forces, everyone is trained to the same high standards and core values, and that forms a deep bond of trust, regardless of rank or role. In one instance, my team and I were stationed at a police station in Iraq in 2003, surrounded by an angry crowd. With limited resources, we had to dig in and defend the station together, relying on each other’s skills and trust to hold the line. That experience, and others like it, influenced how I write about the relationships between characters in the books. Trust, loyalty, and shared responsibility are key to the story.

Many action writers create military fiction, but your personal experience gives your work a unique edge. How does knowing the ins and outs of military life change how you approach writing action and combat scenes?

Having been in combat, I can draw from my personal experience when writing about action scenes. I’ve been under fire, responsible for the lives of others, and experienced the pressure of leadership in high-stakes situations. I’ve also researched areas of the military I haven’t personally experienced, such as fighter pilots or high-level meetings, to give my readers a well-rounded perspective. What sets my writing apart is the authenticity that comes from lived experience. In combat, actions have consequences, and I try to capture that tension in my scenes, showing how soldiers remain composed even when faced with life-threatening danger.

What’s it like now battling it out with words instead of guns? How does the fight on paper compare to the fight on the front lines?Writing a novel was a big leap for me, especially with my background in technical writing, like orders and mission reports. The first draft of my book resembled more of a mission brief than a story! My wife, who was also my editor, helped me find the balance between technical accuracy and readability. I initially thought getting a book published would be easy, but I quickly learned that it was a long and challenging process. Self-publishing was the route I took, and while it’s a lot of work managing marketing, social media, and promotion, it gave me creative control. The writing itself, though, was a rewarding experience. I liken it to directing a film in your head—being able to control every aspect of the narrative and change the ending when it doesn’t feel right.

What do you want readers to take away from your books, especially those who may not have military experience?

I want readers to understand that the freedoms we enjoy today are hard-won, and soldiers don’t take these responsibilities lightly. The military forces are not endless resources we can rely on without accountability. Our governments must ensure the military is properly equipped and ready to defend us. I also hope readers realise that soldiers are not machines. They’re human beings with families, emotions, and a moral compass. It’s important to remember this, especially when the battles are over and the wars have ended. For many soldiers, the fight continues long after they leave the battlefield. I’ve lost more friends to suicide than to enemy action, and that’s a stark reminder of the cost of war.

Exclusive Excerpt from Operation Fools Mate 24 by M.L. Baldwin

“When the attack came, it was fast, the knifeman’s right arm exploded out, knife poised for the killing strike towards Mike’s chest. Upon instinct, Mike’s body veered backwards and pivoted to his right, increasing the distance of the knife to his body whilst at the same time bringing his arms closer to the attacker. Mike’s right hand arched behind the knife, his palm outstretched as it slammed into the knifeman’s inner elbow, whilst simultaneously he cupped his left hand and brought his left arm up and around to grab the outer wrist of the knifeman’s now outstretched arm. This one, fluid movement caused the knifeman’s arm to fold in at the elbow, bringing the knife away from Mike and towards the assailant’s exposed body. Using his left hand, Mike locked the assailant’s exposed wrist into a devastating lock, practiced countless times, rendering the arm useless. Mike knew the pain would be severe as the knifeman yelped and dropped the knife to the floor. Mike kicked the knife backwards as his opponent tried to counter with a devastating roundhouse punch aimed at his head. Mike had already predicted the move, and on instinct, his right arm released his hold on the elbow and blocked the punch, batting it away, deflecting some of the energy. The punch still connected, but with nowhere near as much force as intended. To keep on the offensive, Mike stepped forward, launching a devastating headbutt. Using his legs to spring up, he felt his head connect with the knifeman’s lower jaw, before his opponent’s legs turned to jelly, clearly the headbutt had caused some damage. Mike could hear the second assailant coming at him from behind, and with one swift motion, with his assailant’s arm still locked and useless, he side-stepped, forcing the knifeman into the path of the second attacker. Two became one as they became tangled, both falling to the floor, cursing. Mike stepped back to reassess the threats, quickly using the time to glance around…”

Matthew Baldwin is a decorated former Tank Commander who joined the Second Royal Tank Regiment in 1996. Over his 19-year career, he served on operations in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan, earning a Mention in Despatches (MiD) during his final tour in Afghanistan. After leaving the military, he turned to writing and began his journey as an author. His acclaimed Operation Fools Mate series—24, 48, and Deadlock—is inspired by his extensive military experience. The books, by M.L Baldwin, are available on Amazon, Waterstones, and other major retailers.