France is set to distribute ‘survival manuals’ to all households to prepare for an invasion.

All households will be given a 20-page manual on what to do in the event of military and natural dangers.

Concerns have grown among the French public, with the manual aiming to ‘protect yourself and those around you’.

If approved, the booklet will be distributed before summer.

The manual also outlines to be taken in case of an imminent threat, how to defend your community and get involved in voluntary reserve units or firefighting groups.

The distribution of these manuals have not come as a response to escalating tensions following Russia’s war in Ukraine, that is, according to the French Government.

France is set to distribute a "survival manual" to all households to help citizens prepare for emergencies, including war.



The 20-page booklet, expected to be delivered before summer if approved. pic.twitter.com/YvNYfzV1Kl — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 20, 2025

The manual was created by the General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN), with a source suggesting the aim was ‘absolutely not’ intending to prepare citizens of France for ‘the prospect of war’.

A spokesman from the prime minister’s office explained: “The purpose of this document is to ensure the resilience of populations in the face of all types of crisis, whether natural, technological, cyber or security-related”.

French President Emmanuel Macron has recently warned France and Europe to prepare to confront the ‘Russian threat’, due to the actions made by Trump, distancing the US from European defence plans.

It has been suggested by French publication, Le Figaro, that the timing of the booklet ‘could easily suggest that the state is reacting to the unstable international situation’.

The distribution has been compared to the Protect and Survive public information campaign ran by the UK Government between 1974 and 1980.

Related: White House says US are the reason ‘France isn’t speaking German now’