Just under half of Britons are in favour of introducing a system of proportional representation at elections.

A new poll from YouGov has found 49 per cent support changing the British voting system to proportional representation (PR), a system where the number of MPs a party wins is more closely aligned with the share of the vote they received.

By contrast, just 26 per cent of Brits continue to support the current first past the post system.

Unsurprisingly, Green and Reform voters were the most supportive of PR, making it almost certainly the only issue on which the two groups would agree.

Between them, the two parties received more than six million votes (4.1m for Reform UK and 1.9m for the Green Party), but only ended up winning nine seats in parliament (five for Reform and four for the Greens).

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems won 61 more seats than in 2019, despite their number of votes actually going down (from 3.7m to 3.5m).

The only group who didn’t support PR over first past the post was Conservative voters.

49% of Britons support introducing proportional representation, with just 26% backing first past the post



PR: 49%

FPTP: 26%



By party voted for in 2024

Green: 72% PR vs 15% FPTP

Reform UK: 67% vs 20%

Lib Dem: 61% vs 20%

Labour: 53% vs 27%

Conservative: 39% vs 42%… pic.twitter.com/a2YDgwKbx1 — YouGov (@YouGov) February 3, 2025

However, 45 per cent of those asked in the survey still preferred having a single local MP for each constituency, and are split on whether governments should be made up of a single party or multiple parties.

Back in 2011, voters overwhelmingly rejected replacing first past the post with an alternative vote system.

In a referendum on the issue, just under 67 per cent voted against an alternative vote system being used.

Related: Speaker at Reform rally says Remainers ‘should not be allowed to vote’