Plenty of viewers of Phillip Schofield TV return were left asking themselves the same question as some labelled it the “most boring hour of television.”

On Monday night, the 62-year-old returned to screens as the first episode of Channel 5’s Cast Away aired.

This is Schofield’s first TV appearance since he quit This Morning after admitting to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a colleague during his time as a presenter on the ITV daytime show.

Cast Away is a three-part series which follows Schofield as he’s stranded on the coast of Madagascar for 10 days with no crew and only some cameras to document his experience.

The first episode saw the presenter arrive on the small island of Nosy Ankarea, with Schofield telling viewers that the survival experience would help him empty his “toxicity tanks.”

The former Dancing on Ice host said he wants people to “let me get on with the quiet life that you’ve all given me”, and reflected on how “dark” things became for him during his exit from ITV.

But it doesn’t sound like the show was particularly well received by the public, with people labelling it “boring.”

One person wrote on X: “Well that was the most boring hour of television I’ve ever watched on Channel 5 and he is still as annoying as we all already knew.”

Well that was the most boring hour of television I’ve ever watched on Channel 5 and he is still as annoying as we all already knew. #CastAway #PhillipSchofield pic.twitter.com/64GgfkLqEY — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) September 30, 2024

Another said: “THIS IS BORING AS HELL.”

Meanwhile, others simply found themselves asking whose idea the whole show was.

In one post on X, someone said: “Watched 5 mins of Phillip Schofield’s island doc and feeling so chilled by the horror of it all I had to turn it off. Who thought this was a good idea?”

Someone else posted: “Not falling for Phillip Schofield’s failed attempt at this PR tactic to redeem his reputation. Who really thought this was a good idea?”

A third asked: “This is a man who f***ed up? Why are we then giving him another platform?”

The second episode of Phillip Schofield: Cast Away will air on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 1 October, with the third and final episode being broadcast the following day.

All the episodes will also be able to watch on demand on Channel 5 after they’ve aired.

Related: First trailer for Phillip Schofield ‘Cast Away’ released