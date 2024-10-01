Gary Lineker’s 18-year-old nephew has died at aged 18 after being ‘crushed to death by tree trunk’.

Tree surgeon Jonty Parkinson was the nephew of the former England footballer and Match of the Day presenter.

The news of his death comes following an inquest into the accident which happened of 6 September after the 18-year-old was crushed in the abdomen at work by a falling tree.

The incident is reported to have happened in Eaton Hastings, Oxon, in Oxfordshire.

A GoFundMe has since been set up in the teenager’s memory, raising more than £30,000.

Set up by family friend Allison Murray, the fundraiser said: “To friends of Bob and Ali Parkinson, I have started this fundraiser to help them create a beautiful memorial or event to celebrate the life of their much-loved son Jonty, who tragically lost his life on the 6th September.

“I realise money can’t fill the great chasm of loss they are feeling but I hope it can be used to ease the burden of funeral expenses or go towards a fitting memorial for Jonty or in anyway the family see fit.”

In a tribute shared on social media, cousin, George Lineker, 31, described Jonty as “one of the nicest boys you’ll ever meet”.

