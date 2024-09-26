The first trailer of Channel 5’s Cast Away starring Phillip Schofield have been released by the broadcaster.
The former This Morning presenter is set to make his return to television for the first time in 16 months next week after exiting ITV over his widely reported affair scandal.
He will tell his story while marooned on an island with no food, water or crew around him.
In a first look at the new series, Phillip says: “I’ve been cast away on a desert island completely on my own. All I have is a camera here and I can say whatever I want about whatever I want.”
“It’s my chance to tell my side of my story. I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?”
At the end of the trailer, Phillip can be seen holding his hand over his face as he sobs on the Madagascan island.
Schofield stepped down from This Morning in May 2023 after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague at ITV.
The scandal ended his TV career, which spanned more than four decades, and left his friendship with former co-host Holly Willougby in ruins.
Related: Dorries donation tweet brilliantly ratioed by Marina Purkiss