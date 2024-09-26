The first trailer of Channel 5’s Cast Away starring Phillip Schofield have been released by the broadcaster.

The former This Morning presenter is set to make his return to television for the first time in 16 months next week after exiting ITV over his widely reported affair scandal.

He will tell his story while marooned on an island with no food, water or crew around him.

Coming Soon to Channel 5…



A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind. pic.twitter.com/O1vFUJUfbx — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 23, 2024

In a first look at the new series, Phillip says: “I’ve been cast away on a desert island completely on my own. All I have is a camera here and I can say whatever I want about whatever I want.”

“It’s my chance to tell my side of my story. I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?”

At the end of the trailer, Phillip can be seen holding his hand over his face as he sobs on the Madagascan island.

Schofield stepped down from This Morning in May 2023 after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague at ITV.

The scandal ended his TV career, which spanned more than four decades, and left his friendship with former co-host Holly Willougby in ruins.

Complete isolation. No comforts, no safety net. Phillip Schofield faces life on a remote island, learning to live in the unforgiving wilderness.



📺 Phillip Schofield Cast Away starts Monday 9pm on Channel 5 & My5 pic.twitter.com/tM9rJbEPWN — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 25, 2024

