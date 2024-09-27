People have been reminiscing about a hilarious viral clip in which Dame Maggie Smith ‘turns’ on Judi Dench following the news of her sad passing today (27/9).

The Harry Potter star passed away at the age of 89 and had an illustrious career on the big screen as well as in TV dramas such as Downton Abbey.

Announcing her death, her children Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they wrote.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.“

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” they added.

Following her passing, a funny viral clip in which she seems to “turn” on Dench, who was a close friend of Smith’s for over 60 years, has reemerged on the internet following her passing.

In the clip, which was filmed for a show called Nothing Like A Dame (released as Tea With The Dames internationally), the pair reminisce about wanting to act for as long as they could.

“We’re going to work forever if we’re asked,” Dench said, to which Smith deadpanned: “But you’re always asked first if I may say so.”

Dench started laughing and said: “Don’t turn on me,” to which Smith replied: “I’m turning on you…it’s all coming out now” before they all break down in laughter.

You can see the clip here:

