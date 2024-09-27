Questions over the £20,000 donation received by Sir Keir Starmer so his son could avoid baying paparazzi during the general election have been raised by people on social media as furore over the alleged hand-out ramps up.

The prime minister’s register of interests shows a declaration for accommodation provided by Lord Waheed Alli to the value of £20,437.28 from 29 May to 13 July this year.

Sir Keir said in a Sky News interview that he had “promised” his 16-year-old son he could get to his school and sit his exams without being disturbed, hence why he took up the offer.

But no cash has ever changed hands.

The flat used by Starmer’s son is owned by a party donor, and the figure in question is simply a market equivalent that is required for the register.

Several people have raised concerns over the “manipulative phrasing” of the reports, with Sam Rushworth, the Labour MP for Bishop Auckland, making the point that the PM is not “taking a £20,000 donation”.

Never thought I'd see you sink this low. Thought you were better.



You know damn well staying at a friend's house isn't "taking a £20k donation". Such manipulative phrasing.



Everyone stays at family & friend's houses. I bet you have.



Let's see your declaration of Interests . — Sam Rushworth MP (@SamJRushworth) September 25, 2024

Others described the reports as “straightforward misinformation” and have called for journalists to correct their reports.

This is nonsense. They used a flat owned by a party donor, and the market equivalent (which was required for the register) for doing this was theorised to be in the region of £20,000.



This makes it sound like he pocketed the £20k himself, when he did no such thing. https://t.co/eZAAR9lbJW — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) September 25, 2024

This is straightforward misinformation which should be deleted. Journalistic standards continue to nosedive. https://t.co/gT7yn1D69e — ((( Joel Clark ))) (@mrjoelclark) September 25, 2024

This is disinformation. No money changed hands. — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) September 25, 2024

It wasn't a donation as you present it. It wasn't cash or cheque. You should correct that — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) September 25, 2024

He didn’t take a £20,000 donation. The value is one generated should he have had to pay for it. No money exchanged hands. — Chris Scott (@christtocs) September 25, 2024

