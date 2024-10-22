Hope Not Hate’s new documentary ‘Undercover: Exposing the Far Right’ is being described as essential viewing by critics.

The 90-minute dispatch, which aired on Channel 4 last night, follows investigators from the anti-racism organisation in the lead-up to the UK riots which broke out this summer.

Journalist Harry Shukman and researcher Patrik Hermansson used hidden cameras to expose far-right groups, who grow aware that they are being infiltrated during filming.

What they expose is terrifying.

Nick Scanlon, Britain First’s candidate for London mayor in May, uses just about every slur for Black people during a brief conversation with a relative stranger, recorded on a hidden camera, while activist Erik Ahrens praises the SS as “the elites” and academic Emil Kirkegaard engages in eugenics talking points.

Hope Not Hate also reveals a plot to murder the MP Rosie Cooper and shows how far-right thugs are rallying online and how organisations such as the Human Diversity Foundation are aiming to influence policy.

Writing in the Guardian, Leila Latif calls the documentary a triumph, saying Havana Marking’s film isn’t just a good documentary – it’s a great one.

Undercover: Exposing the far right.



An incredibly important film by the brave @hopenothate – is on tonight at 10pm.



Important viewing.



pic.twitter.com/GPoHfXVv2c — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 21, 2024

Related: Sadiq Khan trolls Kuenssberg over election tweet