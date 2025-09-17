Zack Polanski has accused Donald Trump of using his UK state visit to “whitewash his own complicity in the genocide unfolding in Gaza”.

The Green Party leader has brutally called out the US president as he joined King Charles in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards Windsor Castle.

It comes as thousands march in the capital to share their “anger and rage at a failed political system not only here in Britain but also in the US”.

Polanski also attacked Nigel Farage for being a “man of the super rich”.

“Donald Trump comes to Britain seeking credibility and to whitewash his own complicity in the genocide unfolding in Gaza,” he said.

“While the vast majority unite against Trump and everything he stands for, there will be one man who wants us to welcome him with open arms: Nigel Farage.

“Farage pretends to be a man of the people, but he’s really just a man of the super rich. Like Trump he seeks power, influence and money over all else.

“Our country has a proud tradition of standing up for the underdog. Today, that means standing alongside every child in Gaza; with all those in detention camps on the borders of the United States and with each and every one of those growing up in poverty here in Britain. And standing up to the bully Donald Trump and his poodle, Nigel Farage.”

Arriving in the UK late on Tuesday evening, Trump was met with protestors holding placards and banners condemning the president, chanting “say it loud, say it clear: Donald Trump not welcome here”.

“After the racist march on Saturday, we need to be out, we need to be heard, we need to show that we don’t support what’s going on in the world right now,” said protester Lisa Bevan.