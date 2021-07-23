Eric Clapton has said he will not perform at any venues that require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

The guitarist joined Van Morrison, Ian Brown and Richard Ashcroft in hitting out against Covid regulations as the economy reopens.

He said he will not play “any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The rock star said he felt “honour bound” to make the statement, which was posted on Wednesday to the accounts of Italian architect and film producer Robin Monotti.

Clapton’s next scheduled UK performances are at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2022. The venue will host the Proms from 30 July to 11 September without social distancing.

Attendees will be required to provide the status of their vaccination or immunity status.

Reactions

Here are some of the responses that deserve a rapturous drum roll!

1.

How about this, if you go to an Eric Clapton concert, you are not allowed into my house. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2021

2.

would have invented Covid-19 years earlier had i realized this was how to prevent Eric Clapton from playing shows https://t.co/Nxt6KZXKp2 — listen to Sun Kin (@sunraykin) July 22, 2021

3.

I don’t need to hear Dr. Fauci play guitar, and I don’t need to hear Eric Clapton give medical advice. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) July 22, 2021

4.

Considering what this guy has put in his body over the years it’s surprising he draws the line at a vaccine — Pete Crumpet (@CrumpetPete) July 21, 2021

5.

Considering what this guy has put in his body over the years it’s surprising he draws the line at a vaccine — Pete Crumpet (@CrumpetPete) July 21, 2021

6.

7.

He don’t like, He don’t like, He don’t like. Vaccine. https://t.co/l9856cbc0N — Jimmy Pardo (@jimmypardo) July 21, 2021

8.

Clapton to his fans: Drop dead. https://t.co/lTNL9ymJpg — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 21, 2021

9.

10.

it’s like Eric Clapton got mad people forgot his racist past and was all “wait did you know there are other things that make me an asshole” — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 21, 2021

11.

Yes, I’m worried about the Delta variant and rightly so, but I’ll be honest I’m mostly getting vaccinated knowing that it will significantly reduce my risk of being exposed to an Eric Clapton concert. https://t.co/oC1psH9vyA — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) July 21, 2021

12.

Funnily enough, I will not attend shows where Eric Clapton is required. https://t.co/k1O1J3drfV — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) July 21, 2021

13.

Eric Clapton is an asshole https://t.co/xwIDIspue9 — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) July 22, 2021

Also these comments he made in the 70s are worth recalling.

Eric Clapton: “I won’t perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.”

Also Eric Clapton: pic.twitter.com/LgPjGTe8Fs — Tony Rossi (@toeknee_rawsee) July 21, 2021

Related: Watch: Laurence Fox mocked for his anti-mask reworking of ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’