Q. You are respected as a distinguished authority in marketing and branding. What do you think has been key to your success?

A. Having a talented team that you can trust is probably the key — both employees and suppliers alike. We have a great culture now with a young and talented team who are motivated to do a great job and deliver exceptional insights to clients. But, if I were to summarise it in one word, it would be ‘dedication’. At the end of the day, I’m a great believer in ‘what you put in, is what you get out.’

Q. You are the founder of marketing consultancy Vision One. What sets the company aside from the competition?

A. We like to think outside the box and solve problems — whether it’s for our clients or improving how we work. Partly because we need to help our clients see things differently and ultimately act differently, so being able to find new perspective is important. In truth, running a business is hard because it’s not always clear what course of action to take — it’s inevitable that there will be times when you need to be brave and take calculated risks. I’ve found that our market research provides an important perspective and removes much of that guesswork.

Q. What are you most proud of in your career so far?

A. That’s easy for me — success has always been about longevity and making the business last for my entire working life, and hopefully beyond which is what I’m working towards now. Most businesses don’t make it past five years, so 25 years is a real achievement. We’ve certainly had some close shaves over the years, but we’re strengthening the business in so many ways, which makes me immensely proud.

Q. What factors determine whether a brand will be successful or not?

There are several factors that define success for a brand:

Brand Building. Success starts with establishing a strong reputation by creating meaning and understanding that people value and connect with. Well-built brands resonate deeply with their audience. Value Creation. A successful brand generates consumer value and sufficient profit, allowing for significant investment into marketing/NPD etc., which will ultimately enable it to grow. Without financial stability, a company and brand aren’t going anywhere. However, strategic brand building can enhance both the value and profitability of the entire organisation. Longevity. I believe brands should be long-term focused to achieve greater success. Evidence suggests that those with a sustained, longer-term approach outperform those with short-term goals

Q. How do these factors change over the lifetime of a brand?

A. In the early years, brands need to generate excitement and interest — they need to build momentum! This is something established brands struggle to maintain, as they’re often already well-known and very familiar. Generating excitement and innovation create the impetus to grow. As brands mature, they should focus on creating emotional warmth to build stronger relationships, which help protects them from losing customers to more exciting start-ups. Established brands need to retain their youthfulness and energy for as long as possible. NPD and innovation are great ways to help achieve this.

As Vision One founder and author Tony Lewis reveals, ‘Momentum’ is the new word in effective brand marketing and is ignored at a company’s peril.

Q. How did you come to identify Brand Momentum as the key marketing measurement metric for brand growth and sustained success?

A. I discovered momentum by chance whilst we were developing our brand tracking at Vision One. There was one metric we now call the Brand Velocity Score (BVS) which looks at the trajectory of a brand and whether it is growing, static or in decline. We discovered that one airline brand, ‘Monarch Airlines’, had an unusually low score — and went into administration some months later. This led me to think if this metric had the potential to predict the future and help determine the fate of a brand. What I later discovered was that there was so much more to it than that… but you’ll need to read the book for more.

Q. Why is Brand Momentum more powerful to businesses and marketeers than any other metric in effective brand building?

A. Most metrics are static; they give you a measurement at a point in time. They are historically focused; they tell you about something that has happened in the past. They do not predict what is likely to occur in the future or even tell you what is happening now. This is why Brand Velocity (part of Brand Momentum theory) is really powerful; it not only gives a more up to date view, but it also has predictive abilities, so it can help you achieve sustained growth.

Q. Some brands, such as Coca-Cola, have been around for more than 100 years. Are some brands potentially eternal or do even the biggest brands one day die?

A. I would love to say yes, but strictly speaking no, I don’t think any brand can be eternal — there’s always going to be something bigger or better that comes along. But I certainly think centuries is possible — which is long-enough for anybody!

Q. Which brands stand out to you in particular for their effectiveness in sustaining Brand Momentum, and why?

A. Sustaining momentum is achieved by brands which can continuously rejuvenate themselves by staying young, fresh and relevant. Tech brands with a focus on innovation such as Apple, Microsoft, Dyson and Samsung are good examples as they keep their offerings fresh and relevant. But fashion and luxury brands also demonstrate these Brand Momentum attributes.

Q. In what ways have technology and social media impacted the old formula for brand growth?

A. In many ways, technology and social media have made marketing more accessible and provide more opportunities to grow brands — so there are more options for small businesses to make an impact with their audiences.

In Brand Momentum, Tony Lewis reveals the new go-to metric that all businesses, brands, and marketeers should start utilising.

Q. What inspired you to write Brand Momentum and what do you hope readers will gain most from it?

A. In truth, I never intended or had any inclination to write a book — I didn’t think it would play to my strengths. But now that it’s completed, I’m thrilled! I wrote Brand Momentum because I believed the momentum story needed to be told. I’m still learning, I still don’t have all the answers, but while writing and researching the book, the more I came to realise that momentum makes marketing so much easier and more effective. I just know it’s right.

Q. How much research went into writing the book?

A. Well, I’ve never done so much desk research and reading — but the odd thing is that there was so little direct information for me to use. I’ve had to fathom a lot of things out for myself. So many sleepless nights pondering the complexities of Brand Momentum and understanding how it fits into all the other established frameworks. I do not recommend anyone writes a book whilst trying to work and run a business — if you do, then I would suggest you consider a ghostwriter (or quit your job!). Honestly though, I didn’t choose either option because I knew I needed to think things through carefully.

Q. Tell us about your new company, Vision-X?

A. Vision X is a dedicated consultancy that will focus on deepening our understanding and helping others create Brand Momentum. It will hopefully launch early 2025.

Q. What one piece of advice would you say all marketeers need to take to heart, and why?

A. I can’t really pin down one piece of advice. The advice I needed 25 years ago is very different to the advice I need now. Clearly, I would love to recommend everyone reads my book. I do believe it will give many marketers a new and deeper understanding of marketing and how brands work, regardless of whether they take momentum and Brand Velocity Score (BVS) to heart or not. Otherwise, I think marketers need to focus on creating emotion for their brands and making people care — if they do that, they will stand a good chance of achieving their goals.

Q. What are some common errors and challenges that brands often make, and which damage their brand?

A. Focusing on short-term sales and discounting often fail to achieve long-term effects and also undermine the value of a brand — so avoid them whenever possible. A high momentum should ensure you don’t need to focus on the short-term, and that your profits increase.

Q. What gets you out of bed each morning?

After my first cup of coffee, I really do enjoy chatting with the team about how things are going and what we’re going to do next. I get a real buzz from planning, building that momentum, and seeing things come to fruition… success is addictive!

Tony Lewis is the founder and Managing Director of strategic market research consultancy Vision One. His new book Brand Momentum is the go-to guide for every business leader, entrepreneur, and marketer seeking sustained growth. For more information, visit www.visionone.co.uk or www.tonylewis.me.