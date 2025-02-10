Actor Richard Gere has labelled Donald Trump a ‘bully and thug’ during an awards acceptance speech as he warned of a ‘slippery slope’ for the world.

The Pretty Woman star was accepting the lifetime achievement award at Spain’s Goya Awards, a major film awards ceremony in the country, when he said America was in a “very dark place” for Trump’s second term.

However, he warned that the threat of authoritarianism is a global issue, and cited a letter he read in the New York Times from someone in Hungary, who had described “a slippery slope of how this happens everywhere.”

He said: “I come from America, which is in a very dark place, where a bully and a thug is the president, but it doesn’t just happen in the United States – it’s happening everywhere “

Gere went on to say everyone needs to be ‘vigilant and alert’ to the threat, urging people to be ‘willing to stand up and tell the truth.’

The acting legend finished with a message of positivity saying ‘there’s a place in all of our lives for basic kindness, for basic love and understanding.’

Gere’s wife Alejandra Silva is from Spain, and he announced last year that he would be moving to the country with his family,

