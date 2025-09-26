The terror charges against Kneecap rapper, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, cannot continue following a technical error, a court has ruled.

The Kneecap member, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was appearing in court for the third time over terror charges.

The 27-year-old had been charged in May after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, in November 2024. He denied the charge.

On Friday morning, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told Woolwich Crown Court that the case has been thrown out because it was “unlawful” and “null”.

The case had been due to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court but was moved to Woolwich, due to a burst water main, the BBC reports.

On Ó hAnnaidh’s last court appearance on August 20, his defence team had sought to throw the case out, arguing that the charge had not been brought within the six-month time limit.

In a post on X following the ruling, Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert wrote that “political policing has failed.”

He said: “We have won!!!!!! Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did. (Twice) Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER. Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not. Free Palestine.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she “strongly welcomed” the court’s decision, labelling the charges as “part of a calculated attempt to silence those who stand up and speak out against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.”