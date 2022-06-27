There were nearly 15,815 non-residential fires in the UK in the previous years, over 9,000 of these cases, the damage was limited to only two floors or less. In 2,515 cases the whole building sustained damage, and a primary reason for reduced damage in cases is due to the use of fire doors.

According to a study by Info Centre, there were nearly 334 deaths in the UK due to fires. Therefore, a fire door must perform by slowing the progress of the fire and so, responsible persons must be vigilant while purchasing and installing fire doors within their work environment.

This post will explain in detail different types of fire doors

Types of Fire Doors

Below are some of the common fire door types to choose from according to the workplace and work environment.

Glass Fire Doors

A lot of people will think of glass as the least fire-resistant material, but it is excellent fire resistant due to its sophisticated fire technology.

Individuals need to understand that fire doors must be built of fire-resistant glass, which indicates that they undergo adequate fire testing before they are implemented at work.

Toughened fire glass can resist temperatures of over 1600oF, while normal glazing can only withstand temperatures of 250oF.

Wood Fire Doors

Wood or oak fire doors are also a popular choice. Oak can create a rustic charm for any place. Its natural wood graining enhances the real touch of quality and warmth. The British Woodworking Federation assigns an FD rating to timber fire doors to indicate their level of protection.

White Fire Doors

A white fire door is also an amazing type that makes the look and feel of the place modern and classic. It also provides the flexibility to choose or change the color of the walls for the future. While installing the fire door, responsible persons must have a fire door frame to meet the safety requirements and make sure that the door is functional in case of an emergency.

30 Minute Fire Doors

30-minute fire doors (FD30) as the name suggest give 30 minutes to evacuate the building in an event of a fire. There are various designs and styles available for such types of fire doors to choose from and help get the job done safely.

When Fire Doors are Needed?

Fire doors are a basic necessity of every home, workplace, organization, or business. Whenever a fire occurs at a place, fire doors play an effective role in delaying and controlling the fire to spread.

Building regulations for local properties instruct when fire doors should be used. The key areas are:

If a two-storey house has a door from the internal garage, it must be a fire door

A new building or a renovated building with three storeys must have FD30 to avoid any uncertain condition

Along with this, it is also advisable for responsible persons to conduct regular fire door inspections to ensure that fire doors are functional as well as, to control and minimize any fire hazard to become worse.

How Do Fire Doors Work?

A fire door must be fitted with approved puffy strips which play a vital role in achieving the fire door rating. When they are subjected to heat, these strips expand and seal the gap between the door edge and the frame.

Responsible persons must ensure that the door frame and the section sizes must meet the legal standards to comply with the fire safety regulations and to prevent the health and safety of their staff or anyone who might be affected as a result of a fire hazard.

Fire Door Inspection Training

Being an employer or a business owner, it is significantly important for you to have proper fire prevention measures to avoid any kind of fire hazards within the work environment.

Along with this, you must also have appointed persons who are trained enough to undertake fire door inspection as well as ensure that they have adequate knowledge to work safely in an event of a fire. Fire door inspection training for that matter plays a crucial role to provide the necessary knowledge anyone undertaking such work needs to know.

Summary

This post is a detailed explanation of different types of fire doors when they are needed, and how they work. It also explores the importance of regular fire door inspection and sufficient training for competent persons to undertake the work safely.

Fire hazards can result in the loss of life, property, or other severe health concerns. Therefore, those responsible for the safety of their workers must have vital control measures to prevent the spread.