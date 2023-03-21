Wetherspoons has been forced to make changes to its much-loved breakfast menu due to supply shortages.
The pub chain has announced it will no longer be serving tomatoes with its breakfast fry-ups amid nationwide shortages.
Before the shortage, the bargain £6.88 breakfast meal included two sausages, two bacon, two fried eggs, a large mushroom slice, a tomato, three hash browns, baked beans and four half slices of toast.
But now the tomato has vanished from the meal.
Pub-goers are also unable to add grilled tomatoes as an extra with the item listed as ‘out of stock’.
It is unclear whether they will be replaced by turnips.
Related: Pub starts serving pizza with turnip base amid tomato shortage
Earlier this year Wetherspoons – headed up by ardent Brexiteer Tim Martin – was forced to source its eggs from Europe due to supply chain issues.
Notices posted in numerous pubs inform customers that, due to a national egg shortage, eggs will be sourced “temporarily from free-range hens reared in Europe”.
Customers have also been noticing signs popping up informing them of the lack of other produce at restaurants around the country.
One customer found a note at The Standing Order in Edinburgh, while another has been seen some 450 miles away that read:
“Because of a short-term supply issue with our usual hash browns, we are sourcing a temporary substitute which the manufacturers has stated may contain milk.
“These are not suitable, therefore, for a vegan-based diet or anyone with a milk allergy /intolerance.”
The same sign was also spotted at The Red Lion pub at Gatwick Airport.
Related: Nearly half of specialist doctors in England and Wales born outside UK