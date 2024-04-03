Liz Truss has taken to social media to peddle her new book which is due out in mid-April.

Recounting her tumultuous 49 days as prime minister, Ten Years to Save the West is touted as a warning against authoritarianism and the threat from “fashionable ideas propagated by the global left”.

The Conservative MP will write about her meeting with the Queen shortly before the monarch’s death and her experiences with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

In a statement, Ms Truss said: “I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity.”

Ms Truss was forced out of office in October after the budget of £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts outlined by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sparked an economic crisis.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, she expanded on her fear for the future of the West, warning of persistent low growth, and that “our culture is being questioned, even basic things like human biology”.

Truss has taken to social media to peddle the new book, but quickly got cut down to size by the response.

Here’s what people had to say:

Can’t you write one about how it is possible to become prime minister despite being utterly unsuited for it? And then one on shamelessness. Johnson could write the foreword for both. Keep going. You’re doing Labour a lot of good just by reminding us of the damage https://t.co/jeLadqlO6z — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 2, 2024

Try to say the phrase, “Liz Truss wrote a book,” keeping a straight face. pic.twitter.com/lng5qnAEim — EvilSmiff (@EvilSmiff) April 2, 2024

Preferred your last book, to be honest. pic.twitter.com/xCDq6aEyLt — Dave Bagpuss Forsey💨 (@Bagpuss_org) April 2, 2024

Also out on audio book as a 6 hour fart. https://t.co/nLNwU3je1X — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) April 2, 2024

Ten Weeks to Landfill https://t.co/CklfuJxWgY — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 2, 2024

