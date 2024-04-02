Londoners can grab a free full-English breakfast for one day only in April – but there’s one small twist.

A new cafe, dubbed the ‘Grease-less Spoon’, will be offering up fry-ups on 17th April that are cooked in an innovative new Air Fryer which promises to deliver the same great taste with less guilt and less hassle to prepare.

The traditional London caf will be kitted out with the appliances and will serve the traditional breakfast cooked in the air fryer using a sync function that allows you to prepare multiple foods in two different ways before finishing them in unison, meaning every meal will be perfectly timed.

It comes as new research commissioned by Breville, the brand behind the Halo Flexi Air Fryer, found that despite 57 per cent of Brits admitting to having enjoyed a fried breakfast, over a third (37 per cent) believe it is ‘too fatty, and 34 per cent reckon it’s ‘too much of a faff’ to prepare.

Lydia Baker, Marketing Manager at Breville said: “We are pioneering Air Frying technology, as our new product is the first innovative appliance of its kind, offering 12 different ways to cook! The Halo Flexi Air Fryer can churn out Full English Breakfasts with ease as there is no need to multitask with multiple pots and pans, simply pop all ingredients in the Air Fryer and watch as everything is cooked to perfection and served together.”

With customers getting the chance to taste-test this brand-new product, foodies, sceptics, greasy spoon lovers, and everyone in between are being urged to come along for a free taste test.

The pop-up will be hosted at Bubba Oasis on Upper Street, Islington on Wednesday 17th April from 8am. Book your place here.

