Alan Partridge is set to return to the BBC with a new documentary comedy series that tracks the broadcaster’s reintegration into British life following a stint in Saudi Arabia.

‘And Did Those Feet… With Alan Partridge’ will see Steve Coogan return to screens as his revered spoof character looks to pick up where he left off in North Norfolk.

But what begins as a documentary about homecoming soon morphs into something more personal as Alan realises that the happiness he thought he’d feel at being back in Norwich just hasn’t materialised. Something’s missing.

According to the BBC synopsis, the show will follow Alan as he sets off on a quest to understand his funk and to share what he learns with the nation.

And if he ends up being seen as a mental health champion for the middle-aged, who’s also a good fit to present other issues-led documentary strands, so be it.

Over six episodes, Alan explores exactly half a dozen of the areas that play a part in keeping us funk-free, from home lives, to work life, to the importance of nature, to relationships, to pastimes, to a sixth topic he’s not worked out yet because he’s a proper journalist, not just a sausage machine knocking out content.

It’s a journey through the mental health of himself and the country he loves (the UK including Northern Ireland) to ask: are we mentally unwell, mentally challenged, sad, cross, disturbed or just plain fed up?

Alan Partridge comments: “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys extensive oil and natural gas reserves, but has also seen economic growth in other areas such as agricultural production, retail trade, construction, and transport.

“It directs some $69 billion to military expenditure each year. And yet despite all that, I somehow felt incomplete.”

The series has been written by Coogan and Neil & Rob Gibbons, and will be directed by the Gibbons brothers. The trio have previously worked together to script other Alan Partridge projects, including 2019 series This Time With Alan Partridge.

