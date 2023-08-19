The BBC have released the first images ahead of their new drama on the live of disgraced radio DJ and children’s TV presenter Jimmy Saville.

A four-part series – called The Reckoning – was announced back in 2020 and will star Steve Coogan who takes on the role of Saville.

BAFTA-winner Gemma Jones (Marvellous, Gentleman Jack), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Time), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, Chernobyl) and Mark Stanley (Happy Valley, White House Farm) will also star in the BBC One show.

According to the BBC, the drama will “trace the life of Jimmy Savile, a man who, for decades, became one of the UK’s most influential celebrities, but in death has become one of the most reviled figures of modern history following revelations of extensive and horrific abuse.”

They added: “Savile used his involvement in multiple organisations, such as the BBC, hospitals, prisons, and charities, to legitimise himself, forging friendships in showbusiness, politics, journalism, the Catholic Church and even the Royal family to cement his position.”

Since the first release of the drama however many have criticised the broadcaster and claimed that they are “immortalising” the former entertainer.

“I never understand why bad people get shows/films made about them,” wrote one person.

A second said: “Why do we need a drama about Jimmy Saville? A BBC drama. The broadcaster, responsible for covering up his criminal actively for years, now think it’s in the public interest for his story to be told to avoid it happening again. Oh, the irony.”

Another posted: “This [series] shouldn’t be made. Nobody should profit from anything to do with that sick freak.”

The BBC have added that four survivors who have contributed to the series will feature after being interviewed on camera to “offer their further insight and to reflect on their experiences in the hope that the telling of their stories will prevent something like it happening again.”

