Every year, millions of beer enthusiasts flock to Munich, Germany to partake in the legendary Oktoberfest celebration, a festival of Bavarian culture, traditional music, and of course, copious amounts of beer. However, for those who want to indulge in the Oktoberfest spirit without the hefty travel costs, London offers a fantastic alternative. With its diverse neighbourhoods and vibrant culture, the city boasts some incredible venues where you can revel in the Oktoberfest festivities. Here are the top ten places in London to enjoy Oktoberfest:

1. Bierschenke

Step into an authentic Bavarian atmosphere at the Bavarian Beerhouse (Bierschenke). With traditional décor, German beer, and delicious sausages, this venue perfectly captures the spirit of Oktoberfest. The lively music and communal seating make for a memorable experience.

2. German Gymnasium

Housed in a historic building, German Gymnasium offers an upscale Oktoberfest experience. Guests are invited to don their lederhosen and dirndl as the King’s Cross restaurant prepares to host the most exciting celebration in town! From the 15th September – 2nd October 2023 German Gymnasium will immerse its guests in Bavarian charm, bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest right to the heart of London. Diners will be able to delve into the heart of tradition with the Oktoberfest Spezialitäten; a food offering that echoes the very essence of Germany’s food, which will be available to enjoy right up until the 31st October.

3. Munich Cricket Club

Embrace the Oktoberfest spirit at Munich Cricket Club, an authentic Bavarian beer hall. With a vast selection of German beers and traditional dishes, you’ll feel transported to the heart of Munich.

4. Between the Bridges

Between the Bridges – The South Bank’s premier spot for food, drink and entertainment – hosts four days of Oktoberfest events this year, featuring Massaoke (think karaoke but MASSIVE) on 23rd and 30th Sept, and the legendary Old Dirty Brasstards on 22nd and 29th Sept. There’s also teutonic street food, and the ticket price includes a free beer stein (we’d hope with some beer in it).

5. Bar Elba

Bar Elba, the Waterloo rooftop bar, is hosting two Big Bad Bavarian Brunches (30th September, 7th October) where they’re inviting you to get ‘totally schlossed’ with 90 mins of steins on tap (seriously though: drink responsibly). Morning cornflakes make way for bockwurst and kartoffel salad, while entertainment includes a pretzel toss, Bavarian bingo and a sausage-off (daren’t ask). There are also three Oktoberfest events (30th September, 6th and 7th Oct), for those who don’t fancy hitting the suds until a little later on in the day.

Why Enjoy Oktoberfest in London?

While nothing quite compares to the original Oktoberfest in Munich, celebrating in London offers its own unique charm. Travel expenses, accommodation, and limited avilability can make a trip to Germany a costly affair. By enjoying Oktoberfest in London, you get to experience the joyous spirit, tasty food, and excellebeer without breaking the bank. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to combine the best of British and German culture in one unforgettable celebration. So raise your stein and join the festivities in the heart of London!

Related: Glorious Twelfth: Where to celebrate game season in London