James O’Brien struggled to contain himself after listening to Boris Johnson’s latest comments on the new ULEZ scheme in London.

The LBC presenter broke into a fit of giggles after he heard the former PM hit out at Sadiq Khan over the clean-air scheme just years after he advocated for it himself.

The ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in London imposes limitations on vehicle emissions with the aim of reducing pollution. Similar schemes exist in cities across the UK and Europe.

Vehicles which do not meet emissions standards incur a daily charge of £12.50 in the capital and the fine for failing to pay is £180.

Heavy vehicles such as HGVs and buses are exempt from Ulez charges. However, high-polluting vehicles in this category still have to pay charges in certain zones.

Boris Johnson decided to introduce an Ulez when he was mayor of London. Current London mayor Sadiq Khan was in post by the time it became operational in April 2019.

Johnson has since used his new Daily Mail slot to hit out at Khan for driving forward the scheme he brought in.

James O’Brien’s reaction here says it all:

Related: What Leuven taught me about ULEZ