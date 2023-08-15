Two legendary Gavin and Stacey stars have confirmed that they would be up for another Christmas special.

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, who play Gavin Shipman’s parents, Mick and Pam, have revealed that they would definitely consider doing another special for the British comedy classic.

Speaking to the RadioTimes recently, Steadman explained that recording a new series would be ‘too draining’ while Lamb said a ‘one-off’ would be like ‘getting the family together again’.

The show made its last appearence on our screens on Christmas Day 2019 after a massive nine-year break. But will that be the final time? New quotes suggest otherwise with Lamb saying: “A one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me.”

Lamb’s enthusiasm was echoed by Steadman, who said: “I’d like to do another, but I don’t know if I could do seven episodes. A special would be great fun and it wouldn’t be too draining and exhausting.

“The Christmas special cliffhanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it.”

Back in 2020, Lamb said he was “sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more”, saying it’s more a question of “when, not if.”

However last year, James Corden, who became a household name in the UK for his portrayal of Smithy, said that when he catches up with co-writer, Ruth Jones, they don’t even mention it.

But all hope is not lost, as Corden did comment: “She’ll know when it’s right and together we’ll figure it out.”

Keep your eyes peeled.

