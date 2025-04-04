The Capture, one of the BBC’s best thriller shows in recent years, is officially returning for a third season.

The BBC confirmed the news in a statement today (Thursday, 3 April), which also contained plot details and a list of new cast members for season three.

Created by BAFTA-winner Ben Chanan, the series launched in 2019. It revolves around an ambitious young detective named Rachel Carey (Holiday Grainger, Mickey 17) as she enters “the terrifying world of deepfake technology” and “the fabric of reality starts to fray”.

Each season sees Carey investigating a different conspiracy.

The plot synopsis for The Capture season three from the BBC reads:

“How do you protect the truth, in a world where lies are daily currency? And with the proliferation of deepfakes, how can we trust what we see? “It’s been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Grainger, reprising her role) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction. “Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system. “And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness. “The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings? “Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?”

Alongside Grainger, other returning cast members include Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Ben Miles (Napoleon), Lia Williams (The Crown), Ginny Holder (Death in Paradise), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Nigel Lindsay (White Gold), Tessa Wong (Black Mirror) and Daisy Waterstone (Prime Target).

The BBC has also revealed that Irish actor Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Dublin Murders) is joining The Capture for series three in a “pivotal role”. This is alongside Joe Dempsie (Get Millie Black), Andrew Buchan (Black Doves), Hugh Quarshie (Star Wars: Episode I) and Amanda Drew (The Gold).

Praised for the way it blends real-world issues with twisty thrills, The Capture’s first two seasons hold an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%.

They are both currently available to stream on Netflix.

As for season three, creator, writer and producer Chanan said: “I am delighted to join up with Holliday Grainger, Lia Williams, Ben Miles, Ron Perlman, and all our brilliant cast on The Capture again, and to welcome the fantastic Killian Scott to the fold.

“Previous seasons have seen Holliday’s Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart. Most of all, I am excited that Series 3 puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy.”

The Capture season three will consist of six 60-minute episodes. Filming is taking place in the South East of England.

Related: An addictive, star-studded new crime thriller show is now available to stream