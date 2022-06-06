The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show.

Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year.

It was the second lowest number of new cars registered in May since 1992.

Only May 2020 – when the UK was in a coronavirus lockdown – was worse for the industry.

The SMMT attributed the decline to shortages of components which are reducing vehicle availability “despite demand”.

Registrations of pure electric cars bucked the overall trend last month, with a 17.7% year-on-year increase.

Electrified vehicles such as pure electrics, plug-in hybrids and hybrids accounted for three out of 10 new cars in May.

Fish and chips

British chip shops will turn to Scandinavia for help to keep prices “as under control as possible” amid surging costs.

Chippies are battling rising energy bills along with increased costs of cooking oil, potatoes and fish due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, will ask for help on behalf of his industry at the Frozen At Sea gathering in Alesund, Norway, on Wednesday.

“Most vessel owners in Norway produce headed and gutted fish that is then sent to be processed elsewhere,” Mr Crook said ahead of the summit organised by the Norwegian Seafood Council

“I am hoping that I can get them to switch some vessels to produce fillets for my industry, as we need as many as we can get to help keep the price as under control as possible.”

He added: “We are expecting a tariff on Russian white fish of 35%, which will force the price of all fish upwards. We cannot be so reliant on supplies from one specific region.”

The Daily Mirror reported the cost per kilo of Icelandic cod has jumped from £7.80 in October to £16, while potato costs have risen by 30%.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer jokingly told MPs “I declare an interest in fish and chips”, before adding: “Takeaways are a huge part of the night-time economy. Those businesses are actually a service they provide to our community and they should be supported.

“I wish not only his fish and chip shop well, but all fish and chip shops all around the country.”

