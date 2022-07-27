Another day, another series of stories that point to the dismal fall-out from leaving the European Union.

British wine wholesaler Daniel Lambert is moving to Montpellier in France later this week with his wife and two teenage children as a result of the Brexit chaos.

In just one week I will finally leave Brexitland for good. Let me know if anyone ever finds those sunlit uplands. Not expecting an answer anytime soon. — Daniel Lambert (Wines). 🇪🇺🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍇🥂 (@DanielLambert29) July 22, 2022

Yesterday I was busy preparing my laptop for my move out of the the UK. I noticed that CDS (the brand new version of CHIEF) was down. So that would have a negative effect on freight moving via the UK-EU. — Daniel Lambert (Wines). 🇪🇺🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍇🥂 (@DanielLambert29) July 24, 2022

It seems like a lot of people supported him but there were more than a few trolls who took exception to his decision to try and save his business.

He tweeted: “Thanks for all the nice messages. My observation of all the negative ones is that they are all from the same age group. The boomers Brexit types from the 1950s really do have a massive chip on there shoulders don’t they.”

Thanks for all the nice messages. My observation of all the negative ones is that they are all from the same age group. The boomers Brexit types from the 1950s really do have a massive chip on there shoulders don’t they. — Daniel Lambert (Wines). 🇪🇺🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍇🥂 (@DanielLambert29) July 23, 2022

“I am doing what the government was suggesting, which is to have a company here and in Europe to mitigate the impact of Brexit,” he said. “What I’m doing will enable me to import and export into and out of the EU within the company itself, so that we mitigate all of the cost of importing into the UK,” reports The Guardian.

So what else is going on in Brexitland?

The chaos at Dover is back, but this clip about the damage to the chemical industry is going viral.

First there is this tweet to give some background.

Setting up a UK database of chemical companies, duplicating the EU database will cost the industry £2bn. This is on top of the £42.5bn Brexit divorce bill. It seems there is a magic money tree when it comes to Brexit. pic.twitter.com/yRoY3iUMZ4 — Graham Simpson (@grahambsi) July 26, 2022

And another.

UK chemicals sector hit by £2bn Brexit red tape bill — double the original £1bn estimate.



But @RishiSunak @trussliz persist with fiction that #brexit deregulation is net gain. Truth is, there are some gains, but more costs. #BBCOurNextPM https://t.co/3hK6KlqJcw 3PSBdLB pic.twitter.com/28D8U9Kq7S — Peter Foster (@pmdfoster) July 25, 2022

This video featuring Juergen Maier, former Chief Executive of Siemens UK, explains why this industry is struggling in the Post-Brexit world.

Juergen Maier – "We have gone for a very hard version of brexit… so the chemical industry is now being forced to comply with two sets of regulations… in the EU & the UK… so our so-called sovereignty is turning out to be rather expensive." pic.twitter.com/79eyGiGRZS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 26, 2022

With this and an ever growing increase in brexit related issues Brexitland began to trend:

