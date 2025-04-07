Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich during a family day out with his four-year-old son.

The Brexit architect and former prime minister was in the car with his son on his lap and his wife Carrie next to him when the massive bird leans through the open window.

In footage shared on social media by Carrie, Boris shouts “Oh cripes, f***ing hell” as the ostrich bites him on the hand.

Captioning the post on Instagram, his wife said the video was “too funny not to share.”

Maybe the ostrich was FBPE…

Johnson has kept a relatively low profile in 2025. Aside from his support for Ukraine, the former Tory leader has stayed away from any high-profile appearances, perhaps because he isn’t too keen to be challenged on Donald Trump’s presidency after suggesting it would be good for the UK and the world.

Of course, Trump’s presidency has been anything but after his tariffs announcement had a disastrous impact on the global stock market.

The president has imposed a 10% tariff on the UK, which prime minister Kier Starmer said on Monday presented a “huge challenge” to the country.

