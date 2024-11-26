Austrian Airlines has announced it has left Elon Musk’s X – using a witty photo of a member of a cabin crew member with the caption: “We took a moment to locate our nearest X-it” as its final post.

The Vienna-based carrier said that would no longer be posting on the social media site after the Tesla billionaire took ownership of it and allowed far-right accounts to flourish without control.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Austrian Airlines is leaving the platform X, as an increasing spread of hate, agitation, and disinformation is perceptible and this is not compatible with our values.”

“Austrian Airlines is pleased to continue to keep its communities up to date on the social media platforms Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn and to offer passengers a corresponding service.”

Passengers can also get in touch with the airline via its website and mobile app.

