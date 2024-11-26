Patriotic news channel GB News has encouraged president-elect Trump to invade Britain and make the country the 51st state of America as they continue to grapple with life under a progressive left government.

Darren Grimes, who campaigned for Britain to exit the European Union in 2016 in order to regain its independence, now believes life would be better if the country was gobbled up by Trump’s America which lies some 4,000 miles away.

Campaign group Stop Funding Hate posted a clip of the right-wing commentator suggesting that life in the UK has become so unpalatable since Labour was elected in July that he is now passionately anti-independence.

For a channel that likes to wrap themselves in the flag and call themselves "GB News", they don't seem too keen on Britain… pic.twitter.com/iGuGwRdUOO — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) November 25, 2024

Another clip, posted on a nameless nationalist account on X, noted that the suggestion might sound funny, but it can’t be “any worse than being under Starlin Starmer”, in reference to the former Communist leader.

Patriotic to a fault, this lot, eh!

President Trump can you invade the United Kingdom and make us the 51st state of America it sounds funny but listen to this monologue it certainly couldn't be any worse than being under Starlin Starmer! pic.twitter.com/Ysaa3XOZiF — Make Britain Great Again (@UkandNireland) November 23, 2024

