Charging consumers for sewerage improvement works is “the only sustainable way” of providing funding, Water UK has said.

In a stunning turn of events, water companies have issued a feeble apology for repeated sewage spills, leaving consumers dismayed and demanding answers.



The apology announcement, coupled with the audacious proposal to charge a staggering £10 billion to rectify the situation, has sparked widespread outrage.

We’re sorry.



We want to put things right – we have a plan and are determined to fix things as quickly as we can. The public are right to demand this gets sorted out, and we are taking action.



Labour MP Clive Efford expressed his astonishment at the lack of a statement from Therese Coffey, further intensifying the public’s frustration. Efford, known for his advocacy on consumer rights, has been a vocal critic of the water companies and their dismal track record.

The apology, deemed inadequate by many, comes on the heels of a string of failures. Customers across the country have experienced raw sewage, water shortages, disruptions, and inadequate infrastructure, leading to growing concerns about the companies’ ability to meet their obligations.

“It’s truly astonishing that we haven’t heard a statement from Therese Coffey,” commented Efford, reflecting the sentiments of countless exasperated consumers.

The public’s frustration with the water companies’ apology and proposed charge has reached a boiling point. Social media platforms are abuzz with messages of discontent, with consumers sharing their personal experiences of inadequate service and expressing their indignation at the proposed financial burden.

Pressure is mounting on Therese Coffey, the government official responsible for overseeing environmental issues, to provide an explanation and a clear course of action. Efford’s demand for a statement from Coffey reflects the urgency with which consumers seek answers and reassurances.

As the public outcry grows louder, it remains to be seen how the water companies and government will respond to the mounting pressure. One thing is certain: consumers are unwilling to accept apologies and empty promises when faced with the prospect of shouldering a hefty £10 billion burden.

