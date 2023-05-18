Brendan Clarke-Smith has become the latest Tory MP to offer advice to families struggling with the spiralling cost of living.

The Bassetlaw politician joined former Tory Minister Ann Widdecombe in dishing out unhelpful advice to those grappling with soaring inflation.

Food and drink prices are up an eye-watering 19.2 per cent in the year to March, almost twice the overall rate of 10.1 per cent.

Clarke-Smith waded in with his views during a TV panel discussion about whether supermarkets had been profiteering by hiking prices.

He told LBC’s Cross Question: “Heinz Baked Beans, say the price has shot up on that and people say, ‘oh this tin has gone up by 50% or whatever’.

“Well, buy the Tesco Value one.”

Listening to the story of a despondent mother on LBC, James O’Brien questioned how the MP can be so completely removed from reality.

'I'll scrimp, I'll save, I'll do everything.'



After receiving a 'breathless' phone call from her daughter, this mother explains to @mrjamesob how politicians fail to grasp the severity of the cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/xQVdf5pM5Q — LBC (@LBC) May 18, 2023

