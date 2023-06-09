During a recent episode of BBC Question Time, an audience member unleashed a scathing critique of Britain’s political class, asserting that the two main parties are so “incompetent” that they couldn’t even run a whelk stall.

Question Time, which was filmed in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, coincided with ongoing controversies surrounding partygate revelations, public backlash against Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, and tensions surrounding the Covid-19 public inquiry.

In the midst of these issues, a poll conducted this week indicated that the Labour Party is poised to achieve a significant majority of 140 seats in the upcoming general election. Against this backdrop, a member of the Question Time audience expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, regardless of which party is in power.

They criticised both parties, stating, “We’ve heard it all before from both of you. You’re absolutely incompetent, with some being corrupt. I have no idea why any of us bothered to vote for any of you. You couldn’t run a whelk stall, let alone the country. Either of you. All you do is argue with each other without making any sense whatsoever. Stay behind afterwards, both of you, and I’ll give you some home truths.”

The frustrated Question Time audience member further expressed their disillusionment, stating, “I’m sick to death of you. The only person who entered parliament with good intentions was Guy Fawkes.”



Conservative representative Lee Rowley and Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth, who were part of the panel, agreed to meet with the individual after the show to discuss their concerns. The Question Time audience member also revealed that the recent local elections marked the first time they abstained from voting.

All-Brexiter Question Time audience divides opinion

Question Time’s decision to fill the audience with Leave-only voters to mark the anniversary of the vote to leave the European Union has divided opinion.

The weekly BBC show has shunned Remain supporters – of which there an increasing amount – in favour of people who exclusively backed out of the EU in the vote on 23rd June 2016.



You may also like: All-Brexiter Question Time audience divides opinion