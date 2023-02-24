Students at the University of Cambridge have voted in favour of switching the catering services there to a vegan-only menu.

The Cambridge Students’ Union decided on Monday to speak with the university’s culinary services about eliminating all animal products from its cafés and canteen.

The group’s motion, which calls for the change in response to “climate and biodiversity crises”, was backed by 72% of non-abstaining student representatives who voted after a four-week consultation process.

It comes after lobbying from Cambridge’s Plant-Based Universities campaign, which is supported by Animal Rebellion.

Julia Hartley-Brewer recently clashed with Nathan McGovern, who organised the vote for vegan food.

He says: “A food system that relies on animals makes no sense whatsoever.”

Julia responds: “What are you talking about? We are omnivores!”

You can watch it below:

