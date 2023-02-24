New projections based on YouGov polling suggest the Conservative Party could be reduced to the UK’s fourth-biggest party at the next election.

The latest voting intention survey puts Labour a whopping 28 points ahead of the Tories, with Rishi Sunak’s party flirting with sub-20 numbers in what would be a historic low.

The pollster found Labour on 50 per cent of the vote – an increase of three points from their last poll.

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems have 9 per cent of the vote (-1), but could be well placed to pick up vital seats in the Blue Wall, where voters would sooner pinch their nose and vote amber over red.

Latest Westminster voting intention (14-15 Feb)



Con: 22% (-2 from 8-9 Feb)

Lab: 50% (+3)

Lib Dem: 9% (-1)

Reform UK: 7% (+1)

Green: 6% (=)

While polls should always be treated with caution, Labour supporters have celebrated the latest figures.

Critics pointed out that the survey contained many in the 24 to 49-year-old age bracket.

However, it follows two other polls published in the last 48-hours that have put Labour well ahead of the Tories.

Polling aggregator Stats for Lefties has calculated that, if this poll were repeated in a general election, the Tories would win just 17 seats behind Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems.

Former Sun boss and arch right-winger Kelvin MacKenzie also seemed to reach the same conclusion.

He is now off to pack his bags!

