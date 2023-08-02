In the northernmost part of Nordland county you’ll find Vesterålen, a region in Northern Norway that is the ultimate getaway for all food enthusiasts and adventurous travellers alike.

Due to its perfect location, the wild archipelago is the perfect place to experience outdoor activities, wildlife encounters and unforgettable culinary journeys.

As you hike through breathtaking landscapes, visitors can marvel at the majestic presence of whales, moose, and other wildlife before tucking into a meal that weaves the tale of a region blessed with influences from both land and sea.

If food and nature are your thing, then Vesterålen certainly won’t disappoint. Here’s a short guide on what to expect on visits to the unapologetically wild Northern Norway.

The bounty of land and sea

Vesterålen’s culinary identity is deeply rooted in the land and the sea, with a strong focus on locally-sourced ingredients. The region’s game meat, including moose, reindeer, and grouse, adds a distinctive touch to traditional recipes and showcases the close relationship between the people and the wilderness. Not to be forgotten is the famous and succulent Vesterålen lamb, known for its tender and juicy meat.

As an archipelago, it is no surprise that fish play an important role in Vesterålen and the coastal waters offer a treasure trove of delectable fish. Arctic char from Sigerfjord is a standout delicacy, in addition to the famous fish balls, a traditional dish that has been a favourite among locals for generations.

In this bountiful region, the cuisine pays homage to the lush landscape as well, from foraging berries and mushrooms, to savouring fresh vegetables and herbs. Each season brings forth a new array of flavours that find their way onto the plates of eager diners, as well as epitomises the natural treasures surrounding Vesterålen.

Where flavours are in harmony with nature

In the heart of Vesterålen lies the renowned Kvitnes Gård. This charming farmstead, dating back to the 19th century, serves as a perfect starting point for your culinary escapade. Stepping into Kvitnes Gård, you are greeted by Chef Halvar Ellingsen, whose passion for local produce and culinary traditions is palpable.

Food is the gateway to understanding a region’s soul. Through our culinary creations, we share our love for Vesterålen and its unique offerings, Ellingsen says.

Born and raised in a family that had a strong interest in harvesting from nature, Ellingsen developed an appreciation for the value of the ingredients that thrived in his surroundings, ultimately forming the foundation of Kvitnes ideology.

The journey to a meal does not commence while the food is prepared in our kitchen. It takes years of preparation – a good compost, nutritious soil, wholesome feed, the right weather conditions, gentle harvesting and gracious slaying, he explains.

At Kvitnes Gård, each meal is a celebration of the region’s culinary bounty, as the ingredients used are grown and gathered from the farm or sourced from partners elsewhere in the area. With about one acre of vegetable fields and a variety of animals such as sheep, pigs, cows, goats, ducks, and hens living on the farm, the passion for locally produced ingredients shines through, allowing guests to experience a true connection with nature.

Nature’s culinary tale

Vesterålen’s autumn season offers a captivating blend of nature and culture, inviting visitors to embark on a holistic journey that engages all the senses. This unique destination celebrates its heart and soul through a culinary experience that weaves tales of the people, the land, and their profound connection with nature.

By combining dining experiences with active and enriching encounters, visitors can truly immerse themselves in the best of Norway’s northern beauty. Indulging in the region’s local delicacies not only allows travellers to taste the essence of Vesterålen, but also supports the local community. As guests relish the flavours of the land and sea, they contribute to the preservation of this pristine environment. Autumn is a unique time to experience Vesterålen’s exquisite menu, beautiful landscape and rich culture, and promises to leave an indelible mark on all who embark on this unforgettable journey.

