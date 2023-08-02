BBC News cameras had to pan away in double time after picking up a NSFW chant live on air.

Joe Inwood, a Senior Field Producer for the BBC World Service, was doing an outside broadcast from the fan zone at the Box Park in Corydon, South London after England beat China 6-1 in the Women’s World Cup.

The segment on the BBC News at One saw Inwood walking around and talking to fans about what they thought of the tournament so far – and England’s scintillating win. However, one fan seemed a little too joyous about the Lionessess’ victory.

The fan, with his arms stretched wide – carrying a pint of lager in one and what looked like a walking cane in the other – made B-line for the Beeb man. And then sang the offensive chat.

Inwood immediately turned away, saying: “Oh no! Sorry about that! I do apologise about that. I’m sorry about that.” However, this evening, commenting on a video of the incident shared on X, he said: “It’s a personal career highlight!”

It comes after Rishi Sunak was also heckled at a beer festival in London. Turns out Tories and alcohol really don’t mix!

🚨 | NEW: A man proudly shouted “Fuck the Tories” live on BBC News earlier pic.twitter.com/eyTyPCuUv8 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 1, 2023

