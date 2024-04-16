There is no doubt that flying has become a miserable experience during the last decade. Delays, increasingly selfish passenger behaviour, baggage limits, extortionate parking charges, and airline cost cutting has pretty much removed any sense of pleasure from flying.

So, how would you like to embark on a journey without the hassle of airports and long flights by choosing one of the many cruises from Southampton? Well, that’s what more and more holidaymakers are choosing to do. With good accessibility to London, Birmingham, the South West, and the South East of England, Southampton is well positioned, and has earned its reputation as ‘the home of ocean cruising’.

Historic Ports

Unlike many other historic UK ports, Southampton is capable of accommodating ships of any size. This means that you can pretty much access any type of cruise, without setting foot on a plane. From the scenic Mediterranean to the sun-kissed Caribbean, Southampton offers a plethora of no-fly cruises, making it an ideal starting point for adventurers seeking unforgettable experiences at sea.

Whether you’re travelling with family, on a romantic retreat, or exploring solo, Southampton’s diverse range of sailings ensures there’s something for everyone year-round.

Unrivalled Variety

Many people don’t realise that over 400 cruise ships set sail annually from Southampton, making it the UK’s premier cruise holiday port. Major cruise lines including P&O Cruises, Cunard, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and MSC Cruises, operate from the port, and offer an array of itineraries, catering to diverse preferences and interests.

Cruise from Southampton to the Mediterranean for a voyage filled with sunny beaches and fascinating city tours. Explore the rugged coastline and serene fjords of Northern Europe with a Norwegian fjords cruise. Or opt for a Caribbean odyssey, where you’ll discover picturesque beauty spots and enjoy the perfect combination of sea time and unforgettable shore excursions.

Best Cruises from Southampton

Here are our top three picks for cruises from Southampton, from the far afield to the nearby city break:

Explore the Mediterranean from Southampton

Indulge in the allure of the Mediterranean with a cruise departing from Southampton, offering a range of captivating experiences closer to home. From sun-soaked beaches to captivating city tours, embark on a journey where every moment is filled with excitement and wonder. Discover the wide selection of Mediterranean cruises departing from Southampton today and set sail for unforgettable adventures.

Experience the breathtaking Majesty of the Norwegian Fjords

Embark on a voyage from Southampton to the enchanting Norwegian Fjords, where rugged coastlines, breathtaking scenery, and serene fjords await. Explore bustling city ports alongside quaint fishing towns and remote natural wonders, marvelling at the splendour of Mother Nature throughout your cruise.

Sail to the Caribbean from Southampton

For those craving a holiday amidst some of the world’s most breathtaking beauty spots, Caribbean cruises from Southampton offer the perfect solution. Experience the ideal blend of sea-bound relaxation and unforgettable shore excursions as you explore the picturesque wonders of the Caribbean.

Stress-Free Start

Forget the stress and woes of airport queues, delays and baggage restrictions. A cruise guarantees a seamless beginning to your holiday, and luckily, Southampton cruises cater to every type of traveller, from budget-conscious adventurers to luxury seekers.

There is something to suit every type of cruiser, so pack your bags, leave the stress behind, and think about setting sail from Southampton. It’s a fantastic gateway to your first, or next unforgettable adventure on the high seas.