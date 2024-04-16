Liz Truss struggled to hold her newly-released book up the right way in the latest howler to join her long list of clangers.

The former prime minister, who lasted just 49 days in the job after her mini-budget threatened to crash the markets, said she wants to “share the lessons” from her time in government in her new book that was released this week.

Titled Ten Years to Save the West, the former foreign secretary’s book is touted as a warning against authoritarianism and the threat from “fashionable ideas propagated by the global left”.

In it, the Conservative MP writes about her meeting with the Queen shortly before the monarch’s death and her experiences with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

But she might want to learn how to hold it up the right way first…

Liz Truss unable to show her book right side up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9OWb413oTt — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 16, 2024

Related: Leave ECHR now, Braverman urges as police move to shut down Brussels conference