When was the last time you had the opportunity to climb a country’s tallest mountain? Well, last year, while visiting Japan, I had the chance to climb Mount Fuji (Mt Fuji). It was a spontaneous decision and not a very well-planned, so I’m writing this guide to enable you to do it better.

With a peak of 3,776 meters, climbing Mount Fuji is an adventure that combines physical, spiritual, and mental challenges. The trails are typically open from July to September, but it’s always best refer to the official Mt. Fuji website for the most up-to-date information.

While there are four trails that lead up and down Mt. Fuji, we’ll focus on the most popular, and most likely referred to as the least difficult, the Yoshida Trail. The Yoshida Trail is a popular route to conquer this majestic peak, providing breathtaking views and an unforgettable adventure. The terrain consists of dirt, loose gravel switchbacks, and a rocky surface as you approach the top. The trail is well-sectioned, so it is easy to navigate. It is not an ”easy” climb, but people of all ages and fitness levels conquer it every year.

How does it work? What to expect?

The ascent begins from the Fuji Subaru Line 5th Station. Access it via a direct bus from Kawaguchiko or Fuji Yoshida stations. There are two options for climbing Mount Fuji: a single-day ascent/descent or reserving (well in advance) a mountain hut and staying overnight for an early sunrise ascent. The latter allows you to break the climb into two sections, allowing more time to rest and acclimate to the altitude. If you want to see the majestic sunrise from the top of Mt. Fuji, this gives you an advantage since you’ll already be about halfway up the mountain.

Be aware that mountain huts fill up months in advance, so you must diligently plan (we didn’t). Typically, reservations begin in mid-March. There is no centralised reservation system; individual huts make their reservations. You can get more information about the mountain huts along the Yoshida trail from the official Mt. Fuji website. Fuji Mountain Guides can reserve a few options, too, if you don’t want to mess around.

A single-day ascent/descent is not recommended for those who don’t have intense fitness levels or previous climbing experience. It will take roughly 10-12 hours round trip: 6-8 hours up and 4-6 back down, depending on your speed and fitness levels. Also, if you don’t have reservations, the mountain huts don’t have much to offer you regarding rest or cover from the elements.

What to bring? A packing List

Bring multiple layers and rain gear despite what the expected weather may be, as rain and heavy fog can arrive at a moment’s notice as you make your way up Mt. Fuji. A pack with some snacks and drinks is also advised, but you also have the option to purchase simple food and drink items along the way at the mountain huts (bring Yen as credit card transactions may be limited).



Each mountain hut offers different meal options; you’ll need to organise that when you reserve your stay. Assuming you will be adventuring around Japan before/after climbing Mt. Fuji, I recommend packing light.



Here’s what I would bring if I were going to do it again. Remember everything below should be waterproof or water-resistant, as it tends to rain regardless of what the weather forecast dictates.

Light Backpack: 20-30L should be the max. I’d recommend something lighter that is moisture-resistant or has a rain cover.

Sturdy Hiking Shoes: Full disclosure: I did the climb in a pair of New Balance, but I’d recommend something more suited to climbing. Make sure to have some ankle support and hard soles to protect your feet from the rocky surface. The more water-resistant, the better; nobody likes a soggy foot.

Hat/Gloves: A hat to protect yourself from the sun and keep the rain out of your eyes. Gloves keep your hands warm and make it easier to grab onto the rocky surface as you climb.

Rain-proof Clothing: Clothing should be breathable, comfortable, and dry quickly. An extra windbreaker or rain jacket is a good idea, too. The weather can vary drastically as you approach the summit, so bringing multiple layers is recommended. My biggest mistake was not having rain-proof clothing, which made for a cold, miserable climb to the top in 3 degrees Celsius and pouring rain.

Water/Snacks: You can buy them at the mountain huts along the way, but I recommend bringing at least 2L of water per person and some easy, high-energy snacks that are easy on the stomach.

Headlamp/Flashlight: If you plan to climb in the early morning or night.

Waterproof Ziplock Bags: A ziplock bag to keep cash/coins/small electronics dry.

Cash / ¥100-500 coins: Restrooms from the 5th station onwards require payment of ¥200-500 coins, and the mountain huts don’t typically accept electronic payments.

Where to stay near Mt. Fuji

For a 2-3 day stay near Mount Fuji, I recommend considering accommodations in Kawaguchiko or Fuji Yoshida. These towns provide convenient access to the Yoshida Trailhead and offer various options to suit different budgets.

In Kawaguchiko, you’ll find various hotels and traditional Japanese ryokans, each offering a unique experience. Some notable places to stay include the Fuji View Hotel, stunning views of Mount Fuji, and the Konansou Ryokan, known for its warm hospitality and traditional Japanese-style rooms. These accommodations provide a comfortable and relaxing base before and after your climb.

If you prefer to stay closer to the Yoshida Trailhead, Fuji Yoshida offers a few options. There are your more typical hotels at higher price points closer to the lake, but if you’re looking for something a little more homey and traditional Japanese, check out the Mt. Fuji You Hostel, which offers a variety of shared or private rooms, is very clean and affordable, and the owner is incredibly welcoming and friendly! The bonus is that he makes delicious Japanese bread available for guests to take. The shared living environment is a great way to meet other climbers and gather tips from those who may have just climbed the mountain.

Apart from climbing Mt. Fuji, there’s more to see and do nearby. Kawaguchiko offers beautiful lakeside scenery, and you can take a leisurely cruise or rent a paddleboat to explore Lake Kawaguchi. The area is also known for its hot springs, such as the Fujiyama Onsen and Yurari Spa, where you can unwind and rejuvenate after the climb.

For a deeper cultural experience, visit the Fuji Sengen Shrine in Fuji Yoshida. Here, you can learn about the mountain’smountain’s spiritual significance and offer prayers for a safe ascent. Additionally, the Fujiyama Museum provides insights into the history and geology of Mount Fuji, enhancing your understanding of this iconic Japanese landmark.

Reflecting on the trip, climbing Mount Fuji via the Yoshida Trail is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that tests your physical, spiritual, and mental capabilities. With excellent accommodation options in Kawaguchiko and Fuji Yoshida and additional activities to explore during your stay, this journey offers a well-rounded experience that leaves a lasting impression and is a part of Japan that can’t be missed. Prepare yourself, embrace the challenges, and conquer this iconic mountain for an unforgettable adventure.