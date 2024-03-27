British Airways is set to commence its new Agadir route on Sunday 31st March connecting London to Morocco’s southern Atlantic coast.

It comes as Ryanair launches new UK routes from Birmingham, Bournemouth and Edinburgh to complement its Manchester and London Stansted services.

The airline announced late last year that it is investing $1.4 billion in Morocco, which will be one of the countries staging the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

It will open a new Moroccan base and start 11 domestic routes in the country in 2024, bringing the total number of routes to 175 and demonstrating newfound confidence in the North African nation.

View Agadir

Located on the Atlantic coast and with direct access to the most picturesque sandy beach of Agadir, the latest addition to the View brand – The View Agadir – opened its doors on 1st March 2024, and is set to raise the bar of Moroccan hospitality in the region.

Since the opening of the first View hotel in 2017, the brand has redefined the luxury travel experience in Morocco, with an emphasis on both elegance and authenticity and traditions blending with the uber-modern.

Guests at its new Agadir resort will be welcomed by a traditional ceremonial tea ritual before being provided with a familiarization of the hotel’s expansive facilities.

This includes the wellness and fitness sanctuary, The AMAYA Spa, a vast space of 1500 m2 offering state-of-the-art facilities; the top-class international restaurants and bars; sporting activities and excursions; access to the hotel’s undulating private beach, and of course an introduction to the diverse range of workshops, which allow guests to tap into their creativity and learn new experiences.

Rooms and Suites

There are 272 rooms and suites at The View Agadir. A palette of blue, white and neutral shades has been tastefully incorporated into the elegant design of the rooms to create a serene environment to unwind.

The Bohemian chic charm includes hand-crafted decor from local artisans. The 59 suites contrast with a fresh beach style with sumptuous furnishings – the pinnacle being the Royal Suite. For guests requiring privacy and additional comfort, a personal butler service is available 24 hours.

Guests can find inner calm on their private balconies and terraces including vistas of the poolside, the palm-bordered garden and the breathtaking views of the shoreline and ocean.

The art of Gastronomy

The View Agadir is home to four restaurants.

Le V, is where it starts, with a vast selection of breakfast stations, where guests can enjoy a diverse array of Moroccan and international breakfast dishes – deli style. The emphasis is very much on fresh and organic cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, freshly baked breads, homemade conserves and freshly squeezed juices. Plus, daily workshops including live cooking shows provide a great start to the day!

Over at Le Dielli, located by the pools, a chilled-out vibe awaits. Whatever time of day, enjoy signature cocktails whilst lounging in comfy chairs – a wonderful spot for a leisurely lunch should guests wish to stay near the pools.

The View’s Italian Restaurant, Le Sensya, with Michelin-star chef, Francesco Franzese at the helm, takes guests on a sublime epicurean journey around Italy, with dishes skilfully curated. Mima Kitchen is home to neo-Moroccan dishes inspired from all over the Kingdom. Amazing flavours and fusions deliver a taste of the traditional, yet contemporary Moroccan Kitchen – a gourmet experience not to be missed!

For guests looking to relax after a long day, the soothing and calming effects of the Chay Lounge, with its traditional yet chic Moroccan surroundings and heritage, allow a time of peace and quiet whilst taking part in the Moroccan tea ritual – symbolic of hospitality and friendship.

For guests looking for a livelier end to the day, they’ll find a resident DJ playing electro-lounge music at Le Dielli, the pool bar, whilst the stylish Cedar Bar hosts live music and entertainment late into the evening. Later this year, The Buddha Bar, an iconic global brand synonymous with evening chill and world music, will open a site at the property.

